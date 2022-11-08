Mandt and Caldwell defeat Bailey and Morgan in Cabell Commission races

By David Shanet Clark Former House Delegate John Mandt Jr. defeated long time county official "Coach" Bob Bailey for the interim County Commissioner position today in the Tuesday November 8th 2022.

In a local Republican wave, Liza Caldwell also took the six year Cabell County Commission position from former House Delegate and City Council member James Hanley Morgan. Caldwell bested Morgan 54-46 (11,556 to 9,926) while Mandt defeated Bailey in a close 50-49 race (10,880 to 10,640) to place Republicans in the historic position of holding all three Cabell County Commission seats.