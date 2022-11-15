Huntington Water Quality Board Executive Director Brian Bracey interview: Sewer rate to increase and overdue infrastructure repairs to top $200 million, with $40 million available in federal grants.

By David Shanet Clark

Brian Bracey gave an exclusive interview to HNN after his remarks to Huntington City Council Monday night. Sewer rates are due to rise as much as $360 a year to bring the city into federal water quality compliance, a multi year $200 million upgrade of runoff and wastewater diversion and improvements to pumping stations along the Ohio River are planned

 