HUNTINGTON CRAFT MARKETS OFFER ALTERNATIVE TO BIG-BOX BLACK FRIDAY FRENZY

With Thanksgiving now behind us, Christmas is ready to settle in for a season of merriment and… stress?

The true meaning of Christmas and the joy surrounding this holiday can be dulled by the pressure to shop for gifts and make each one perfect. How can we combat the over commercialization of Christmas? It may be impossible to trim your gift-list for less capitalist consumption but perhaps mindfulness of spending power can compensate. Check out one of the local artisan vendor events happening in Huntington to support artists in our community and find the most unique, rare, and meaningful gifts to share.

9am-5pm FRIDAY & SATURDAY, November 25 & 26

West Edge Factory

1040 Vernon Street, Huntington, WV 25704

“Join us Black Fri-Yay and Tiny Business Satur-Yay! Buy unique one-of-a-kind gifts for all the people on your list from artists, authors, craftspersons, and musicians. Enjoy food, music, and true holiday spirit!”

1-6pm SATURDAY November 26

Cellar Door

905 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25701

“Join us for our fist ever Makers Market where we’re inviting some other small businesses and artisans to take over our space to create a quaint shopping experience. You’ll be able to find gifts for everyone!” This event is free to attend and there will be complimentary hors d’oeuvres plus door prizes.

12-4pm SUNDAY November 27

Huntington Museum of Art

2033 McCoy Rd, Huntington, WV 25701

“The Museum Store at Huntington Museum of Art is thrilled to participate in Museum Store Sunday, an annual holiday shopping day supporting cultural institutions and their stores. The Museum Store will offer extended shopping hours on November 27 from 10am to 5pm and FREE ADMISSION for all museum guests on this day. Expect exceptional discounts on merchandise from many of our local, regional, and international vendors. In addition to discounts, the event features local artisans in HMA’s Virginia Van Zandt Great Hall selling their wares from noon to 4pm. This is an excellent opportunity to support local artists as well as the museum.”