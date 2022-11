Huntington City Council Agenda Nov 28

Reports of the Mayor

2. 3rd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-31 – AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE REFUNDING OF THE OUTSTANDING SEWER REVENUE BOND ANTICIPATION NOTE, SERIES 2019 (TAX EXEMPT) OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON THROUGH THE ISSUANCE BY THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON OF NOT MORE THAN $6,200,000 IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SEWER REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2022 A; PROVIDING FOR THE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES OF AND SECURITY FOR THE HOLDER OF SUCH BONDS; AUTHORIZING THE SALE AND PROVIDING FOR THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF SUCH BONDS AND ADOPTING OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING THERETO

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sarah Walling (A&F)

3. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-37 – AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ACQUISITION, EQUIPPING AND CONSTRUCTION OF CERTAIN EXTENSIONS, ADDITIONS, BETTERMENTS AND IMPROVEMENTS TO THE EXISTING PUBLIC SANITARY SEWERAGE SYSTEM OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sarah Walling (A&F)

4. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-38 – AN ORDINANCE SETTING FORTH THE RATES, FEES AND CHARGES FOR SERVICE TO CUSTOMERS OF THE SEWERAGE COLLECTION AND TREATMENT SYSTEM OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh (A&F)

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-35 – AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING AND APPROVING THE CONVEYANCE OF REAL PROPERTY, FIXTURES AND PERSONAL PROPERTY AND APPURTENANCES TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON BUILDING COMMISSION FOR THE PURPOSE OF FACILITATING THE DESIGN, ACQUISITION, CONSTRUCTION, RENOVATION AND EQUIPPING OF A CITY OF HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL GARAGE AND POLICE DEPARTMENT FORENSIC FACILITY BY THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON ON BEHALF OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON BUILDING COMMISSION; THE LEASING OF SUCH REAL PROPERTY AND ALL PROJECT IMPROVEMENTS AND APPURTENANCES THERETO BY THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON FROM THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON BUILDING COMMISSION; THE SALE AND ISSUANCE BY THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON BUILDING COMMISSION OF NOT TO EXCEED $7,500,000 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF LEASE REVENUE BONDS, IN ONE OR MORE SERIES TO PAY ALL OR A PORTION OF THE COSTS OF THE PROJECT AND COSTS OF ISSUANCE OF THE BONDS; AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF AN AGREEMENT AND LEASE AND OTHER INSTRUMENTS AND AUTHORIZING AND APPROVING OTHER DOCUMENTS AND MATTERS RELATING TO THE TERMS AND SECURITY OF SUCH BONDS; AND PROVIDING FOR OTHER MATTERS IN CONNECTION THEREWITH

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sarah Walling (A&F)

6. Resolution re: #2022-R-103 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON’S FALL STREET PAVING PROGRAM

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen (PW)

7. Resolution re: #2022-R-106 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH LOCAL 598, COUNCIL 77, AMERICAN FEDERATION OF STATE, COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES, AFL-CIO (A&F)

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sarah Walling (A&F)

8. Resolution re: #2022-R-107 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXECUTE AN AGREEMENT ACCEPTING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE WAGE AND BENEFIT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND THE HUNTINGTON POLICE F.O.P. GOLDSTAR LODGE #65

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sarah Walling (A&F)

9. Resolution re: #2022-R-108 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL ADJUSTING PAY GRADES FOR NON-CONTRACTUAL EMPLOYEES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sarah Walling (A&F)

10. Resolution re: #2022-R-109 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO PAY ATTORNEY FEES AND COSTS TO THE PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEYS PURSUANT TO THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND INDIVIDUAL FIREFIGHTERS IN THE SETTLEMENT OF A LAWSUIT FILED BY SAID FIREFIGHTERS

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson (A&F)

11. Resolution re: #2022-R-111 – A RESOLUTION REGARDING PUBLIC HEARING

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh (A&F)

12. Resolution re: #2022-R-113 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH PRINTING AND CERTIFIED MAILING SERVICES FOR THE LEGAL DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh (A&F)

13. Good & Welfare