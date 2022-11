Devotion, Strange World join line up at Marquee Pullman Square

Here's the line up for Marquee Pullman Square in Huntington for the week of Nof. 24.

The Flashback is Christmas Carol. Sunday/Wednesday 7 p.m.

Special Showing Nov.29/30, 7 p.m.

IT'S CHRISTMAS AGAIN

Jake Young (Lawson Touliatos) wants nothing more than to spend his Christmas vacation with his girlfriend, Abbey Walker (Leela Owen). So when Abbey volunteers for her church's Christmas play, Jake is ready to skip Christmas this year until an unexpected turn of events lands him in a field outside Bethlehem on the night Jesus was born. While on his journey with the shepherds to find the promised Messiah, Jake discovers the true meaning of Christmas. Coming this Christmas season, IT'S CHRISTMAS AGAIN is a modern-day musical the whole family will love!