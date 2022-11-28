Marshall Health establishes postdoctoral fellowship program for adult neuropsychology

Marshall Health and the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine have established a new postdoctoral fellowship program that offers advanced training opportunities in adult clinical neuropsychology.

The two-year program focuses on a field of psychology dedicated to the advanced understanding of brain-behavior relationships. Fellows work closely with the experienced neuropsychologists at Marshall Health to acquire advanced skills in neuropsychological assessment, treatment and consultation for patients experiencing various neurodegenerative illnesses, cerebrovascular disorders, movement disorders, epilepsy, traumatic brain injuries and other chronic medical conditions.

“Although residency and fellowship are not required to practice neuropsychology, I speak from experience when I say that postdoctoral training is an enriching experience that broadens your skills as a practitioner,” said Michelle C. Hudson, Psy.D., ABPP, an associate professor at the School of Medicine who serves as director of the program. “The program we have built at Marshall Health offers diverse experiences through collaborations across neurology, geriatric medicine and neurosurgery that will better equip neuropsychologists to care for older adults.”

Applications are currently being accepted at https://www.marshallhealth.org/for-health-professionals/neuropsychology-fellowship. Eligible applicants must have a graduated from a doctoral program accredited by the American Psychology Association prior to the start of the fellowship on July 1, 2023. Fellows must maintain an active psychology license in the State of West Virginia for the duration of their fellowship. Deadline to apply for a 2023-2024 fellowship is December 31, 2022.

To learn more about the neuropsychology fellowship, visit https://www.marshallhealth.org/for-health-professionals/neuropsychology-fellowship/ or call 304-691-1787. For news and information about Marshall Health, follow us on Twitter @Marshall_Health, like us on Facebook or visit marshallhealth.org.