Visually Intricate "Way of Water" Arrives on Multiple Marquee Pullman Screens

James ("Titantic") Cameron's Avitar sequal, "The Way of Water", has been drawing rave reveiws for visuals and imagination, though the story itself has been criticized.

It's been a few yyears over a decade since "Avatar" gained the crown of the world's top grossing movie. That came at a time when previews were at 12:01 a.m. Friday monring, not as early as Thursday late mid-afternoon. "Way of Water's" previews accented "experience" formats landing in the vicinity of "Guardians of the Galaxy : Book Two" and "Batman"

Set more than ten years following the original, "Water" focuses on the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

This week's Flashback is "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

Upcoming Christmas releases Whitney Houseton's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "Bablon" and "Puss and Boots The Last Wish."

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

Huntington, wv

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









VIOLENT NIGHT R

CAST

DIRECTOR









STRANGE WORLD PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE MENU R

CAST

DIRECTOR









BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









SPIRITED PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









PREY FOR THE DEVIL PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









BLACK ADAM PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









TICKET TO PARADISE PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

Action/Adventure3 hr. 12 min.Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Stephen LangJames CameronSuspense/Thriller, Action/Adventure1 hr. 52 min.David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, Beverly D’AngeloTommy WirkolaAnimation1 hr. 42 min.Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, Lucy LiuDon HallComedy/Horror1 hr. 47 min.Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeerMark MylodAction/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 41 min.Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Tenoch HuertaRyan CooglerComedy/Family/Musical2 hr. 07 min.Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Aimee Carrero, Jen Tullock, Sunita Mani, P.J. Byrne, Marlow Barkley, Joe Tippett, Patrick PageSean Anders, John MorrisHorror1 hr. 33 min.Virginia Madsen, Colin Salmon, Ben Cross, Jacqueline Byers, Nicholas RalphDaniel StammAction/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 04 min.Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce BrosnanJaume Collet-SerraComedy/Romance1 hr. 44 min.George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Lucas BravoOl Parker











