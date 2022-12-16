Visually Intricate "Way of Water" Arrives on Multiple Marquee Pullman Screens

 Friday, December 16, 2022 - 15:28 Updated 19 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
James ("Titantic") Cameron's Avitar sequal, "The Way of Water", has been drawing rave reveiws for visuals and imagination, though the story itself has been criticized.

 

It's been a few yyears over a decade since "Avatar" gained the crown of the world's top grossing movie. That came at a time when previews were at 12:01 a.m. Friday monring, not as early as Thursday late mid-afternoon. "Way of Water's" previews accented "experience" formats landing in the vicinity of "Guardians of the Galaxy : Book Two" and "Batman"

Set more than ten years following  the original, "Water"  focuses on the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

This week's Flashback is "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

Upcoming Christmas releases Whitney Houseton's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "Bablon" and "Puss and Boots The Last Wish." 

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

Huntington, wv

The Way of WaterTRAILER ▶

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATERPG-13

Action/Adventure
3 hr. 12 min.

CAST
Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang

DIRECTOR
James Cameron

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1st 14 Days - NO Passes; Action; Language; Violence3:00PM3:30PM4:00PM5:00PM6:30PM7:00PM7:30PM8:00PM9:00PM 3D1st 14 Days - NO Passes; Action; Language; Violence4:30PM5:30PM8:30PM9:30PM

Poster of Violent NightTRAILER ▶

VIOLENT NIGHTR

Suspense/Thriller, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, Beverly D’Angelo

DIRECTOR
Tommy Wirkola

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence3:50PM6:50PM9:40PM

Poster of Strange WorldTRAILER ▶

STRANGE WORLDPG

Animation
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, Lucy Liu

DIRECTOR
Don Hall

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Peril; Some Thematic Material3:00PM6:00PM9:00PM

Poster of The MenuTRAILER ▶

THE MENU  R

Comedy/Horror
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer

DIRECTOR
Mark Mylod

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Content; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM

Wakanda ForeverTRAILER ▶

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVERPG-13

Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Tenoch Huerta

DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DIntense Action Violence3:45PM7:15PM

Poster of SpiritedTRAILER ▶

SPIRITEDPG-13

Comedy/Family/Musical
2 hr. 07 min.

CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Aimee Carrero, Jen Tullock, Sunita Mani, P.J. Byrne, Marlow Barkley, Joe Tippett, Patrick Page

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders, John Morris

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM

Poster of Prey for the DevilTRAILER ▶

PREY FOR THE DEVILPG-13

Horror
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Virginia Madsen, Colin Salmon, Ben Cross, Jacqueline Byers, Nicholas Ralph

DIRECTOR
Daniel Stamm

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Language; Disturbing Content; Some Thematic Material; Terror; Violence4:40PM7:10PM9:45PM

Poster of Black AdamTRAILER ▶

BLACK ADAMPG-13

Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 04 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan

DIRECTOR
Jaume Collet-Serra

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DIntense Action; Language; Strong Violence3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM

Poster of Ticket to ParadiseTRAILER ▶

TICKET TO PARADISEPG-13

Comedy/Romance
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Lucas Bravo

DIRECTOR
Ol Parker

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Suggestive Material; Strong Language3:45PM6:45PM9:15PM