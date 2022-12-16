Most read
Visually Intricate "Way of Water" Arrives on Multiple Marquee Pullman Screens
It's been a few yyears over a decade since "Avatar" gained the crown of the world's top grossing movie. That came at a time when previews were at 12:01 a.m. Friday monring, not as early as Thursday late mid-afternoon. "Way of Water's" previews accented "experience" formats landing in the vicinity of "Guardians of the Galaxy : Book Two" and "Batman"
Set more than ten years following the original, "Water" focuses on the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
This week's Flashback is "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."
Upcoming Christmas releases Whitney Houseton's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "Bablon" and "Puss and Boots The Last Wish."
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
Huntington, wvTRAILER ▶
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATERPG-13Action/Adventure
3 hr. 12 min.
CAST
Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang
DIRECTOR
James Cameron
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1st 14 Days - NO Passes; Action; Language; Violence3:00PM3:30PM4:00PM5:00PM6:30PM7:00PM7:30PM8:00PM9:00PM 3D1st 14 Days - NO Passes; Action; Language; Violence4:30PM5:30PM8:30PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
VIOLENT NIGHTRSuspense/Thriller, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, Beverly D’Angelo
DIRECTOR
Tommy Wirkola
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence3:50PM6:50PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
STRANGE WORLDPGAnimation
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, Lucy Liu
DIRECTOR
Don Hall
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Peril; Some Thematic Material3:00PM6:00PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
THE MENU RComedy/Horror
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer
DIRECTOR
Mark Mylod
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Content; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVERPG-13Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Tenoch Huerta
DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DIntense Action Violence3:45PM7:15PM
TRAILER ▶
SPIRITEDPG-13Comedy/Family/Musical
2 hr. 07 min.
CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Aimee Carrero, Jen Tullock, Sunita Mani, P.J. Byrne, Marlow Barkley, Joe Tippett, Patrick Page
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders, John Morris
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
PREY FOR THE DEVILPG-13Horror
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Virginia Madsen, Colin Salmon, Ben Cross, Jacqueline Byers, Nicholas Ralph
DIRECTOR
Daniel Stamm
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Language; Disturbing Content; Some Thematic Material; Terror; Violence4:40PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
BLACK ADAMPG-13Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 04 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan
DIRECTOR
Jaume Collet-Serra
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DIntense Action; Language; Strong Violence3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
TICKET TO PARADISEPG-13Comedy/Romance
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Lucas Bravo
DIRECTOR
Ol Parker
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Suggestive Material; Strong Language3:45PM6:45PM9:15PM