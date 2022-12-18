Most read
OPINION: Michael Maharrey - Nullification Works: REAL ID Compliance Deadline Extended Yet Again
On Monday, the DHS announced it would not begin enforcing REAL ID requirements until May 2025. After fifteen years of delays due to opposition in the states, the rules requiring a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license to board airlines and access federal facilities were supposed to go into effect in May 2023.
Read more at The Tenth Amendment Center.
Mike Maharrey is communications director of the Tenth Amendment Center, and author of the book, Our Last Hope: Rediscovering the Lost Path to Liberty