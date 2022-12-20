"Babylon," "Dance with Somebody" join "Puss n Boots" , "Avatar: View of Water" for Christmas Big Screen Viewing

Animated "Puss n Boots The Last Wish" joins cinema lineups Wednesday for its first full day of showings. Two Christmas offerings, "Babylyn" and "Dance with Somebody" had preview offerings before "officially" opening widely Friday, Dec. 23.

Still, Avatar: The Way of Water should remain as the top draw, even as some projections indicate the film may not break even on production costs.

BABYLON

From Damien Chazelle, BABYLON is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Reviewers have split over this wild and pungent cinematic bacchanal, reviewers have split from sheepishly admitting enjoyment ( Justin Chang, LA Times) to shaming it as a strenuous ode to the dream factory and its victims and exploiters" (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune) . It's seen by one as a child of "Great Gatsby" and "Wolf of Wall Street" growing up high on cocaine.

I WANT TO DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

I Wanna Dance with Somebody shines its stars on the late musical icon, Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie stars as Whitney Houston in the musical biopic, which is based on the epic life and music of the iconic singer. Directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Academy Award Nominee Anthony McCarten, the film will take audiences on an emotional, energetic journey through Houston's career and music.

FABLEMENS

A deeply personal portrait of 20th Century American childhood, Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans is a coming-of-age story about a young man's discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves. Winner of the People's Choice Award at the Toronto Film Festival, plenty of misunderstood artists have coming of age awakenings, here, its an "auter" of filmmaking learning his chosen craft and growing up in a troubled home.





PUSS N BOOTS LAST WISH

Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.

CHRISTMAS WEEK SCHEDULE*

*No last showing Christmas Eve; no early showings Christmas Day

MARQUEE PULLMAN

BABYLON R

WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY PG-13

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH PG

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER PG-13

VIOLENT NIGHT R

STRANGE WORLD PG

THE MENU R

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER PG-13

SPIRITED PG-13

PREY FOR THE DEVIL PG-13

TICKET TO PARADISE PG-13

