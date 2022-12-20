"Babylon," "Dance with Somebody" join "Puss n Boots" , "Avatar: View of Water" for Christmas Big Screen Viewing

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, December 20, 2022 - 19:52 Updated 8 min ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
"Babylon," "Dance with Somebody" join "Puss n Boots" , "Avatar: View of Water" for Christmas Big Screen Viewing

Animated "Puss n Boots The Last Wish" joins cinema lineups Wednesday for its first full day of showings. Two Christmas offerings, "Babylyn" and "Dance with Somebody"  had preview offerings before "officially" opening widely Friday, Dec. 23. 

Stephen Spielberg's partly autobiographical "Fableman's" will screen in some cinemas, too. 

Still, Avatar: The Way of Water should remain as the top draw, even as some projections indicate the film may not break even on production costs. 

 

BABYLON

From Damien Chazelle, BABYLON is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles.  A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Reviewers have split over this wild and pungent cinematic bacchanal, reviewers have split from sheepishly admitting enjoyment ( Justin Chang, LA Times) to  shaming it as a strenuous ode to the dream factory and its victims and exploiters" (Michael  Phillips, Chicago Tribune) . It's seen by one as a child of "Great Gatsby" and "Wolf of Wall Street"  growing up high on cocaine. 

I WANT TO DANCE WITH SOMEBODY 

 I Wanna Dance with Somebody  shines its stars on the late musical icon, Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie stars as Whitney Houston in the musical biopic, which is based on the epic life and music of the iconic singer. Directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Academy Award Nominee Anthony McCarten, the film will take audiences on an emotional, energetic journey through Houston's career and music.

 

FABLEMENS

 A deeply personal portrait of 20th Century American childhood, Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans is a coming-of-age story about a young man's discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves. Winner of the People's Choice Award at the Toronto Film Festival, plenty of misunderstood artists have coming of age awakenings, here, its an "auter" of filmmaking learning his chosen craft and growing up in a troubled home. 


PUSS N BOOTS LAST WISH

 Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.

 

 CHRISTMAS WEEK SCHEDULE*

*No last showing Christmas Eve; no early showings Christmas Day

MARQUEE PULLMAN

 

 


Poster of BabylonTRAILER ▶

BABYLON   R

Drama
3 hr. 09 min.

CAST
Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lucas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire

DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Drug Use; Graphic Nudity; Pervasive language; Strong Sexual Content BEGINNING FRIDAY:    12:15PM12:45PM4:15PM4:45PM8:15PM8:45PM
I Wanna Dance With SomebodyTRAILER ▶

WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODYPG-13

Drama
2 hr. 26 min.

CAST
Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams, Clarke Peters

DIRECTOR
Kasi Lemmons

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Smoking; Strong Language; Suggestive References.
Beginning Friday: 12:00PM3:10PM6:20PM9:30PM

 

The Last WishTRAILER ▶

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISHPG

Animation
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Olivia Colman, Da'Vine Joy Randolph

DIRECTOR
Joel Crawford

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Mild Language; Rude Humor; Some Rude Material; Some Scary Moments; Violence12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM8:50PM9:20PM


The Way of WaterTRAILER ▶

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATERPG-13

Action/Adventure
3 hr. 12 min.

CAST
Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang

DIRECTOR
James Cameron

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1st 14 Days - NO Passes; Action; Language; Violence12:00PM1:00PM2:00PM3:30PM4:00PM5:00PM6:30PM7:30PM8:00PM9:00PM 3D1st 14 Days - NO Passes; Action; Language; Violence12:30PM3:00PM4:30PM7:00PM8:30PM


Poster of Violent NightTRAILER ▶

VIOLENT NIGHTR

Suspense/Thriller, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, Beverly D’Angelo

DIRECTOR
Tommy Wirkola

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:40PM


Poster of Strange WorldTRAILER ▶

STRANGE WORLDPG

Animation
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, Lucy Liu

DIRECTOR
Don Hall

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Peril; Some Thematic Material12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM9:00PM

Poster of The MenuTRAILER ▶

THE MENU  R

Comedy/Horror
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer

DIRECTOR
Mark Mylod

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Content; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM

Wakanda ForeverTRAILER ▶

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVERPG-13

Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Tenoch Huerta

DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DIntense Action Violence12:15PM3:45PM7:15PM


Poster of SpiritedTRAILER ▶

SPIRITEDPG-13

Comedy/Family/Musical
2 hr. 07 min.

CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Aimee Carrero, Jen Tullock, Sunita Mani, P.J. Byrne, Marlow Barkley, Joe Tippett, Patrick Page

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders, John Morris

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM


Poster of Prey for the DevilTRAILER ▶

PREY FOR THE DEVILPG-13

Horror
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Virginia Madsen, Colin Salmon, Ben Cross, Jacqueline Byers, Nicholas Ralph

DIRECTOR
Daniel Stamm

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Language; Disturbing Content; Some Thematic Material; Terror; Violence7:10PM9:25PM


Poster of Ticket to ParadiseTRAILER ▶

TICKET TO PARADISEPG-13

Comedy/Romance
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Lucas Bravo

DIRECTOR
Ol Parker

MORE INFORMATION ►  

 