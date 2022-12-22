Most read
Marshall Health, RCBI announce employer education series
Facilitated by the employment experts from Marshall Health’s CORE (Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment) initiative and RCBI, the series will provide human resource professionals and front-line managerial staff with practical strategies and approaches for building and retaining a ready workforce. Topics will include employer evaluation, identifying addiction as a disease, components of a drug-free workplace policy, addressing stigma in the workplace, operations to establish a safe and healthy workplace, and connections to resources to assist employers with issues related to substance use disorder.
The free hourlong sessions, which will run 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day, are:
- Tuesday, Jan. 10 – CORE: Matching People to Jobs
- Tuesday, Feb. 14 – Safe and Healthy Workplace: A Well Culture Advances Recruitment and Retention
- Tuesday, March 14 – Set the Temperature: Establish Policies, Procedures and a Culture That Makes a Difference
- Tuesday, April 11 – Employer Supports and Incentives: Responding to Workforce Need
Employers may register for any or all of the workshops at www.rcbi.org/employersessions. Registrants will receive information about how to join the online events after they register.
RCBI and CORE have a successful history of working together through initiatives such as Recovery Works to prepare individuals recovering from substance use disorder to enter or re-enter the workforce and find and maintain steady employment. For more information, contact RCBI’s Carol Howerton by e-mail at carol.howerton@rcbi.org or by phone at 304-781-1670, or CORE’s Ashley Shaw at shawa@marshall.edu or 304-691-1995.
The workshops are made possible with U.S. Department of Labor support through its Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) initiative.