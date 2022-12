Dec. 27 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Due the closure of city offices in observance of Christmas, the meeting was moved to Tuesday.

Below, is the agenda for Tuesday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays in the Council's chambers at city

AGENDA

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. Resolution re: #2022-R-126 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF MARK BATES TO THE LAND REUSE AGENCY

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey (PC)

6. Resolution re: #2022-R-127 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF JEFF BLOSS TO THE LAND REUSE AGENCY

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen (PC)

7. Resolution re: #2022-R-128 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO THE FAIRFIELD COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh (AF)

8. Resolution re: #2022-R-130 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF GINA BROWNING TO THE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey (PC)

9. Resolution re: #2022-R-131 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF STEVEN B. YATES TO THE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen (PC)

10. Resolution re: #2022-R-132 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF ISABEL CROSS TO THE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen (PC)

11. Resolution re: #2022-R-133 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON’S ON THE GO YOUTH EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM WITH ONE (1) 2018 FORD F150 TRUCK

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey (AF)

12. Resolution re: #2022-R-135 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR OFFICE 365 AND MICROSOFT EXCHANGE EMAIL

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh (AF)

13. Resolution re: #2022-R-136 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE PAYMENT OF FIVE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS ($500,000.00) FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS TO THE KEITH ALBEE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sarah Walling (AF)

14. Resolution re: #2022-R-137 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR CONSULTING SERVICES WITH DOWNSTREAM STRATEGIES LLC FOR THE CITY’S COMPREHENSIVE PLAN

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson (P&Z)

15. Resolution re: #2022-R-138 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE RENOVATION AND NEW CONSTRUCTION OF THE MUNICIPAL GARAGE (MOTOR POOL) AT THE NATIONAL GUARD ARMORY SITE LOCATED AT 800 VIRGINIA AVENUE, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey (AF)

16. Resolution re: #2022-R-142 – SUPPLEMENTAL RESOLUTION APPROVING THE FORMS OF AN AGREEMENT AND LEASE, A LEASE ASSIGNMENT, AND A CREDIT LINE DEED OF TRUST, FIXTURE FILING AND SECURITY AGREEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH THE ISSUANCE OF THE LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2022 (CITY OF HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL GARAGE), OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON BUILDING COMMISSION, WEST VIRGINIA (THE “ISSUER”); APPROVING THE AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $2,600,000; AND APPROVING OTHER MATTERS WITH RESPECT TO SUCH BONDS

Sponsored by: assigned pending committee approval

17. Good & Welfare

18. Adjournment