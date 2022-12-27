Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Tsubasacon 2017 FRIDAY Images
- HUNTINGTON HALLOWEEN TRADITION: Time Warping and Partying at Cinema's "Rocky Horror"
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- UPDATED: Tale of Two Keiths: Keith Albee "sis" Demolition, Partial Restore of Lobby IMAGES
Weather Blamed for lots of Shut-ins not going to Movies; 2023 boasts "Barbie," "Fast X" and a new "Indiana Jones"
Tuesday, December 27, 2022 - 19:35 Updated 4 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Weather hurt two other new releases ---- "Whitney Houston's I'm Going to Dance with Somebody: grossing $5.3 million and the roaring twenties situated "Babylon" enticed only $3.5 million to a heavy sexual debochery featuring Margo Robbie.
Skies will clear and with school's out vacations and continued celebrations , the new titles have weekdays that count nearly as weekend days to draw snowed and cold shut ins out to the movies.
The New Year's weekend does not have new wide releases scheduled allowing weather related films a second change. The next slate wide opening comes Jan 6 with "Megan" and "Women Talking" (limited). Jan. 14 has "The Devil's Conspiracy."
FLASHBACK CINEMA returns Jan. 8 & 11 with "Elvis That's the Way it Is" followed on Jan. 15 by "Jurassic Park."
These two horror titles kick off 2023, which includes a re-release of "Titanic," "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," Margo's live-action "Barbie," and "The Flash." For late winter/early Spring "Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods," "Knock at the Cabin" and "Scream 6" and a comedy drama featuring Jane Fonda and Sally Field, "80 for Brady."