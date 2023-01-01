OPINION: Michael Maharrey - Lysander Spooner’s Strategy to Stop Unconstitutional Acts

Resist.

That was Lysander Spooner’s strategy to stop unconstitutional acts that was very much in line with James Madison and other prominent founders.

Spooner was a prominent 19th-century abolitionist. He is well-known in libertarian circles for saying the Constitution either authorized the government we got or it was powerless to stop it. But many don’t know that Spooner also wrote quite a bit about the legal meaning of the Constitution – and strategy to defend and advance liberty.

In response to the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, Spooner penned a pamphlet titled “A Defence for Fugitive Slaves.”