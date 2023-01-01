OPINION: Michael Maharrey - Lysander Spooner’s Strategy to Stop Unconstitutional Acts

 Sunday, January 1, 2023 - 06:10
Lysander Spooner (1808 - 1887), American abolitionist, entrepreneur
Resist.

That was Lysander Spooner’s strategy to stop unconstitutional acts that was very much in line with James Madison and other prominent founders.

Spooner was a prominent 19th-century abolitionist. He is well-known in libertarian circles for saying the Constitution either authorized the government we got or it was powerless to stop it. But many don’t know that Spooner also wrote quite a bit about the legal meaning of the Constitution – and strategy to defend and advance liberty.

In response to the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, Spooner penned a pamphlet titled “A Defence for Fugitive Slaves.”

The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 ranks as one of the most insidious laws in American history. It denied a black person accused of escaping slavery any semblance of due process. A white man could basically drag a black person south into slavery merely on the power of his word. This even put people born free in the North under the constant threat of being snatched up and sent to slavery.

The first part of Spooner’s pamphlet builds a strong seven-point case against the constitutionality of the Fugitive Slave Act.

