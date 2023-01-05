Caserta Takes Seat as County Clerk

Scott Caserta has been sworn in as Cabell County Clerk. He pledged more transparency after his defeat of incumbent Phyllis Smith.

A former twelve year Huntington City Councilman and a brief period as Council Chair, he lost a bid for Mayor to incumbent Steve Williams.

He told WCHS, "“Openness, everyone talks about the open checkbook program and that’s going to be valuable for the citizens of Cabell County," Caserta said. "The election process, we’ve got to be able to rely and count on that because your votes count and your votes matter.”