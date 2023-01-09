Most read
"M3gan" Exceeds Expectationsl Horror Genre Dominates Winter Cinema
Exceeding Violent Night, Escape Room , and Smile, M3gan will join horror genre doll flicks like Child’s Play, Annabelle, Heidi, Cathy’s curse, Magic. A sequel for M3gan is already in the works
Puss n Boots, Otto and Wakanda held on strongly , Whitney Houston’s I Want to Dance with Somebody continued to drop.
During the pandemic horror movies scored at drive ins. The studios listened and now the winter season is dominated by horror attractions.
January 13 sees The Devil’s Conspiracy in wide with Headmistress, Skinamarink and The Offering in limited. Fear will be a widely booked horror-fest Jan. 27.
February 3 has Knock at the Cabin opening widely , Consecration Feb. 10 and Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey.
Ant Man and Wasp Quantumania beaks the trend Feb. 15k , followed by a rerelease of Titanic and in March Creed III.