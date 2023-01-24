Suddenly, movie screens are crowded. The Oscars have been announced, many nominees are indies, foreign and otherwise unpublicized. The week has "wide" releases so-labeled, but some have gained liyylr mention despite a "wide" description of saturation.

A strong contrast exists between the Amerifcas and Europe. Vomit Gore still sells in the U.S. Due to Europe's frown for blood and guts extraordinarily sickening, they tell intimate stories about people and as such the portray breasts and nudity as "ho Hum." I once watched a named director helming a hide and seek nude lady on the run with a smile.

Brandon Cronenberg , the son David who made creepy insect crawling over body parts stomach churning throw up bag after throw up bag of guts and blood ("Scanners," "Videodrome," "The Fly," "The Dead Zone")titles. He's known as the king of visceral bodily transformation, infectious diseases, and the intertwining of the psychological, the physical and the technological. The Canadian filmmaker has a degree in biology.

Brandon's films follow in dad's footsteps, Antiviral, Possessor and Infinity Pool. He has won several accolades for his work.

"Infinity Pool" plays in South Charleston at Marquee's Southridge cinema .

MAYBE I DO

With a star-studded ensemble cast, Maybe I Do stars Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey and William H. Macy in a multi-generational romantic comedy. Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey) have reached the point in their relationship to take the next steps toward marriage. Thinking it is a good idea to invite their parents to finally meet, they set a dinner and make it a family affair. To everyone's surprise, the affair takes on a whole new meaning as the parents already know each other all too well - they've been cheating on their spouses for months...with each other. Trapped in this precarious predicament, they try to hide their dalliances from the kids while confronting their spouse's lovers head-on. Let the games begin!

RISE OF THE ANTICHRIST

After millions of people vanish and the world falls into chaos, the only light is a charismatic leader who rises to become head of the U.N. But does he bring hope for a better future? Or is it the end of the world?

BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN follows lifelong friends Pádraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán and troubled young islander Dominic, endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic's repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend's resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.

