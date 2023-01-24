Most read
- RIP RKO Keith - Will the Removed Lobby Ever Be Used?
- IMAGES: Steve Williams 2013 Mayoral Inauguration at Keith Albee
- Huntington Christmas Parade 2012 — Gallery 2
- Elegant Elsa Graces Wayne County Fair at Camden Park IMAGE GALLERY
- GALLERY: Huntington Christmas Parade 2012
- IMAGE GALLERY: Ellis Sworn in as Huntington's Fire Chief
- "Godzilla" Monster Bash Included Furry Friends
- SECOND LOOK: WV Governor Tomblin Inaugural Image Gallery
Merry Me and more horror
A strong contrast exists between the Amerifcas and Europe. Vomit Gore still sells in the U.S. Due to Europe's frown for blood and guts extraordinarily sickening, they tell intimate stories about people and as such the portray breasts and nudity as "ho Hum." I once watched a named director helming a hide and seek nude lady on the run with a smile.
Brandon Cronenberg , the son David who made creepy insect crawling over body parts stomach churning throw up bag after throw up bag of guts and blood ("Scanners," "Videodrome," "The Fly," "The Dead Zone")titles. He's known as the king of visceral bodily transformation, infectious diseases, and the intertwining of the psychological, the physical and the technological. The Canadian filmmaker has a degree in biology.
Brandon's films follow in dad's footsteps, Antiviral, Possessor and Infinity Pool. He has won several accolades for his work.
"Infinity Pool" plays in South Charleston at Marquee's Southridge cinema .
MAYBE I DOWith a star-studded ensemble cast, Maybe I Do stars Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey and William H. Macy in a multi-generational romantic comedy. Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey) have reached the point in their relationship to take the next steps toward marriage. Thinking it is a good idea to invite their parents to finally meet, they set a dinner and make it a family affair. To everyone's surprise, the affair takes on a whole new meaning as the parents already know each other all too well - they've been cheating on their spouses for months...with each other. Trapped in this precarious predicament, they try to hide their dalliances from the kids while confronting their spouse's lovers head-on. Let the games begin!
RISE OF THE ANTICHRIST
After millions of people vanish and the world falls into chaos, the only light is a charismatic leader who rises to become head of the U.N. But does he bring hope for a better future? Or is it the end of the world?
BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN follows lifelong friends Pádraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán and troubled young islander Dominic, endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic's repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend's resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.
HUNTINGTON WV
MARQUEE CINEMAS PULLMAN SQUARE
TRAILER ▶
MAYBE I DO PG-13Comedy
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, William H. Macy
DIRECTOR
Michael Jacobs
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Sexual References; Some Suggestive Material12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
PLANE RAction/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Daniella Pineda, Paul Ben-Victor, Remi Adeleke, Joey Slotnick, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes, Tony Goldwyn
DIRECTOR
Jean-François Richet
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Violence1:20PM4:20PM7:00PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
LEFT BEHIND: RISE OF THE ANTICHRISTPG-13Drama/Program
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Kevin Sorbo, Neal McDonough, Corbin Bernsten, Bailey Chase, Kathryn Kohut, Sam Sorbo, Sarah Fisher, Greg Perrow, Braedon Sorbo, Charles Andrew Payne
DIRECTOR
Kevin Sorbo
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DPeril; Some Thematic Material; Violence3:00PM7:00PM
TRAILER ▶
MISSINGPG-13Drama/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Storm Reid, Nia Long, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney, Thomas Barbusca, Lisa Yamada, Megan Suri, Tracy Vilar
DIRECTOR
Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAlcohol Use; Language; Some Thematic Material; Strong Violence; Teen Partying12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
WHEN YOU FINISH SAVING THE WORLDRComedy/Drama
1 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard, Alisha Boe, Jay O. Sanders, Billy Bryk, Eleonore Hendricks
DIRECTOR
Jesse Eisenberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage12:15PM6:00PM
TRAILER ▶
THE DEVIL CONSPIRACYRHorror/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Alice Orr-Ewing, Joe Doyle, Eveline Hall, Peter Mensah, Joe Anderson, Brian Caspe, James Faulkner
DIRECTOR
Nathan Frankowski
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DGory Scenes; Language; Strong Violence12:30PM3:35PM6:35PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
M3GANPG-13Horror, Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Allison Williams, Jenna Davis, Amie Donald, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Arlo Green, Jen Van Epps, Kira Josephson, Jack Cassidy
DIRECTOR
Gerard Johnstone
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DStrong Language; Suggestive References; Terror; Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
A MAN CALLED OTTOPG-13Comedy/Drama
2 hr. 06 min.
CAST
Tom Hanks, Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mariana Treviño
DIRECTOR
Marc Forster
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Mature Thematic Content; OC-Open Caption; Thematic Material Involving Suicide3:15PM6:15PM 2DLanguage; Mature Thematic Content; Thematic Material Involving Suicide12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODYPG-13Drama
2 hr. 26 min.
CAST
Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams, Clarke Peters
DIRECTOR
Kasi Lemmons
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Smoking; Strong Language; Suggestive References12:00PM6:20PM
TRAILER ▶
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISHPGAnimation
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Olivia Colman, Da'Vine Joy Randolph
DIRECTOR
Joel Crawford
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Mild Language; Rude Humor; Some Rude Material; Some Scary Moments; Violence12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATERPG-13Action/Adventure
3 hr. 12 min.
CAST
Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang
DIRECTOR
James Cameron
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1st 14 Days - NO Passes; Action; Language; Violence12:00PM4:00PM8:00PM 3D1st 14 Days - NO Passes; Action; Language; Violence12:30PM4:30PM8:30PM
TRAILER ▶
VIOLENT NIGHTRSuspense/Thriller, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, Beverly D’Angelo
DIRECTOR
Tommy Wirkola
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
THE MENU RComedy/Horror
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer
DIRECTOR
Mark Mylod
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Content; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
THE FABELMANSPG-13Drama
2 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle, Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten, Judd Hirsch
DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Violence; Drug Use; Some Thematic Material; Strong Language12:15PM7:15PM
TRAILER ▶
PREY FOR THE DEVILPG-13Horror
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Virginia Madsen, Colin Salmon, Ben Cross, Jacqueline Byers, Nicholas Ralph
DIRECTOR
Daniel Stamm
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Language; Disturbing Content; Some Thematic Material; Terror; Violence12:50PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN RDrama
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Berry Keoghan
DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Graphic Nudity; Language; Violence3:10PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
TICKET TO PARADISEPG-13Comedy/Romance
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Lucas Bravo
DIRECTOR
Ol Parker
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Suggestive Material; Strong Language12:15PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
ELVIS PG-13Drama/Musical
2 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Gary Clark Jr., Yola, Shonka Dukureh, Helen Thompson, Richard Roxburgh, Luke Bracey
DIRECTOR
Baz Luhrrmann
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Substance Abuse3:45PM
TRAILER ▶
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCERComedy/SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Andy Le
DIRECTOR
Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D3:00PM8:35PM