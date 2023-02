"Titanic" Back on the Big Screen

One of the world's romantic, bittersweet tragedies returns to the big screen, including the Maruee Extreme screen in Charleston , WV. Love and tears go on again as Jack and Rose fight for their lives as the ship slowly sinks into the cold waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Once again, the question will be raised of whether Jack would have lived had he climbed on the floating board with Rose. And, unless edited differently, you'll see that the then illness fragil Winslet has on a pair of strapless pumps to keep her footsies warm.

THE CONSECRATION

After the suspicious death of her brother, a priest, Grace goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened. Once there, she uncovers murder, sacrilege, and a disturbing truth about her own past.

SERIOUSLY RED

Red (Krew Boylan) lost her job as a real estate agent, but there's something no one can take away from her: her dream of becoming the world's greatest Dolly Parton impersonator! After her act attracts the attentions of an amorous Elvis impersonator (Rose Byrne) and a powerful booking agent (Bobby Cannavale), Red is catapulted into the top tier of copycat acts, becoming the onstage and romantic partner of the top Kenny Rogers impersonator. But when Red's life as an imitator starts to feel false, she discovers true happiness comes when you're being the best version of yourself.





OUTWATERS

TITANTIC

Huntingtonn, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

CONSECRATION R

SERIOUSLY RED R

TITANIC 25TH ANNIVERSARY 3D PG-13

THE OUTWATERS

80 FOR BRADY PG-13

THE AMAZING MAURICE PG

KNOCK AT THE CABIN R

MAYBE I DO PG-13

PLANE R

MISSING PG-13

M3GAN PG-13

A MAN CALLED OTTO PG-13

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH PG

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER PG-13

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE R

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY FLASHBACK CINEMA





HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN PG

Horror1 hr. 30 min.Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Janet Suzman, Ian Pirie, Steffan Cennydd, Angela White, Eilidh Fisher, Thoren FergusonChristopher SmithDrama1 hr. 38 min.Rose Byrne, Krew Boylan, Bobby Cannavale, Daniel Webber, Celeste Barber, Thomas CampbellGracie OttoDrama3 hr. 16 min.Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bill Paxton, Gloria StuartJames CameronHorror/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 40 min.Robbie Banfitch, Angela Basolis, Scott Schamell, Michelle May, Leslie Ann Banfitch, Aro Caitlin, Melissa AndreaRobbie BanfitchComedy, Drama1 hr. 38 min.Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Tom Brady, Billy Porter, Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri, Harry HamlinKyle MarvinAnimation/Family1 hr. 33 min.Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, Himesh Patel, Gemma Arteron, David Thewlis, Hugh Bonneville, David TennantToby GenkelSuspense/Thriller/Horror1 hr. 40 min.Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Ben Aldridge, Jonathan Groff, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, William Ragsdale, Kristen CuiM. Night ShyamalanComedy1 hr. 35 min.Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, William H. MacyMichael JacobsAction/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 47 min.Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Daniella Pineda, Paul Ben-Victor, Remi Adeleke, Joey Slotnick, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes, Tony GoldwynJean-François RichetDrama/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 51 min.Storm Reid, Nia Long, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney, Thomas Barbusca, Lisa Yamada, Megan Suri, Tracy VilarNicholas D. Johnson, Will MerrickHorror, Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 41 min.Allison Williams, Jenna Davis, Amie Donald, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Arlo Green, Jen Van Epps, Kira Josephson, Jack CassidyGerard JohnstoneComedy/Drama2 hr. 06 min.Tom Hanks, Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mariana TreviñoMarc ForsterAnimation1 hr. 40 min.Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Olivia Colman, Da'Vine Joy RandolphJoel CrawfordAction/Adventure3 hr. 12 min.Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Stephen LangJames CameronComedy/SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure2 hr. 20 min.Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Andy LeDan Kwan, Daniel ScheinertFamily2 hr. 19 min.Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Gary Oldman, Pam Ferris, Michael Gambon, David Bradley, Robbie Coltrane, Alfie Enoch, Tom FeltonAlfonso Cuarón

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE CHARLESTON

MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DANCE R

CAST

DIRECTOR

Comedy/Drama1 hr. 52 min.Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Nancy Carroll, Caitlin Gerard, Gavin SpokesSteven Soderbergh