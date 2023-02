"Ant Man and Wasp" sequel, "Magic Mike," "Marlowe" and a wicked "Winnie the Poo" open at Marquee Pullman Square

This week the Marvel Universe dominates as "Ant Man and the Wasp Quantumania" has a two to four screen kickoff, including one auditorium for 3D. Also opening, Marlowe, and Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey,

Two Super Bowling "sports" themes films dominated the weekend as Marquee quickly slipped in "Magic Mike's Last Dance" last weekend after it opened as the strongest new offering at Southridge. Within days "Last Dance"expanded to Beckley, Huntington and Tridelphia. The WB "limited" release played on more than 1,500 screens. "80 for Brady" held for a third place finish.

ANT MAN AND WASP

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm.

MARLOWE

A gripping noir crime thriller set in late 1930's Los Angeles, centers around a street-wise, down on his luck detective; Philip Marlowe, played by Liam Neeson, who is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress (Diane Kruger), daughter of a well-known movie star (Jessica Lange). The disappearance unearths a web of lies, and soon Marlowe is involved in a dangerous, deadly investigation where everyone involved has something to hide.

MAGIC MIKE

"Magic" Mike Lane takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can't refuse - and an agenda all her own.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Lavish and delightfully entertaining 1970’s version of Agatha Christie’s classic whodunit, reported to be the mystery-writer’s favorite movie version of any of her novels. With a killer all-star cast, including Lauren Bacall, Sean Connery, Ingrid Bergman and Albert Finney, who gives a tour-de-force performance as detective Hercule Poirot. (“Has it occurred to you that there are too many clues in this room?”) Rated PG

WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY

The days of adventures and merriment have come to an end, as Christopher Robin, now a young man, has left Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet to fend for themselves. As time passes, feeling angry and abandoned, the two become feral. After getting a taste for blood, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet set off to find a new source of food. It's not long before their bloody rampage begins.

