"Dungeons and Dragons" sequel joins Marquee Pullman 16 lineup

 Wednesday, March 29, 2023 - 23:31 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
As Avatar winds down, a new Dungeons and Dragons sequel arrives for lovers of the role playing game.

Pre Easter brings "His Only Son."

This weeks Flashback, The Land Before Time. 

April 5 kicks off with the summer tentpole, Super Mario Brothers

 

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS

 

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong peopl

HIS ONLY SON

His Only Son is the first feature-length film chronicling one of the most controversial moments in all of scripture—when the Lord God gave Abraham the ultimate test by commanding him to sacrifice his only son, Isaac, on the mountain of Moriah. Answering age-old questions as to why the Lord would require such a sacrifice, His Only Son profoundly explores mankind's relationship to God and encourages viewers to turn inward and ask: Can your faith still stand when you are asked to give everything?

 

SPINNING GOLD

What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS? They all rose to their musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry's most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records, the most successful independent record company of all time... Along with a rag tag team of young music lovers, Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever. Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.

 

HUNTINGTON WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

Honor Among ThievesTRAILER ▶

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVESPG-13

SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, Hugh Grant

DIRECTOR
Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Da

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFantasy Action/Violence; Language12:10PM12:40PM3:10PM3:40PM6:10PM6:40PM9:10PM9:40PM


Poster of His Only SonTRAILER ▶

HIS ONLY SONPG-13

Drama
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Nicolas Mouawad, Scot Cooper, Sara Seyed, Luis Fernandez-Gil, Daniel da Silva, Edaan Moskowitz, Ottavio Taddei, Nicolai Perez, Eta Pico

DIRECTOR
David Helling

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Thematic Material; Some Violence12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM


Poster of Spinning GoldTRAILER ▶

SPINNING GOLD   R

Drama/Musical
2 hr. 17 min.

CAST
Jeremy Jordan, Michelle Monaghan, Jay Pharoah, Lyndsy Fonseca, Dan Fogler, Peyton List, James Wolk, Michael Ian Black, Chris Redd, Jason Isaacs

DIRECTOR
Timothy Scott Bogart

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Material12:05PM3:10PM6:15PM9:20PM


Chapter 4TRAILER ▶

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4R

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Ian McShane

DIRECTOR
Chad Stahelski

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DIntense Action; Language; Strong Violence1:10PM1:40PM4:45PM5:15PM8:30PM9:00PM

Poster of Shazam! Fury of the GodsTRAILER ▶

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODSPG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Comedy
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Fulton, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu

DIRECTOR
David F. Sandberg

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Intense Sequences of Violence and Action12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:30PM


Poster of 65TRAILER ▶

65    PG-13

SciFi/Fantasy, Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman

DIRECTOR
Scott Beck, Bryan Woods

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Peril; Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence12:00PM9:35PM


Poster of ChampionsTRAILER ▶

CHAMPIONSPG-13

Comedy
2 hr. 03 min.

CAST
Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson, Cheech Marin, Matt Cook

DIRECTOR
Bobby Farrelly

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DCrude Comments; Sexual References; Strong Language12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:30PM Poster of Scream VITRAILER ▶

SCREAM VI  R

Horror
2 hr. 02 min.

CAST
Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courtney Cox

DIRECTOR
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillet

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:45PM


Poster of Creed IIITRAILER ▶

CREED IIIPG-13

Drama
1 hr. 57 min.

CAST
Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia Rashad

DIRECTOR
Michael B. Jordan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Intense Sequences of Violence and Action; Strong Language1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM


Poster of Cocaine BearTRAILER ▶

COCAINE BEAR   R

Suspense/Thriller/Comedy
1 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Ray Liotta

DIRECTOR
Elizabeth Banks

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Drug Material; Gory Scenes; Language; Violence1:20PM4:20PM7:15PM9:50PM

Poster of Jesus RevolutionTRAILER ▶

JESUS REVOLUTIONPG-13

Drama
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Joel Courtney, Anna Grace Barlow, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Jonathan Roumie, Kelsey Grammer

DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Brent McCorkle

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Some Thematic Material12:05PM3:05PM6:05PM9:05PM

QuantumaniaTRAILER ▶

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIAPG-13

Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 05 min.

CAST
Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors

DIRECTOR
Peyton Reed

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:40PM


The Last WishTRAILER ▶

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISHPG

Animation
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Olivia Colman, Da'Vine Joy Randolph

DIRECTOR
Joel Crawford

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Mild Language; Rude Humor; Some Rude Material; Some Scary Moments; Violence12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM8:50PM

The Way of WaterTRAILER ▶

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATERPG-13

Action/Adventure
3 hr. 12 min.

CAST
Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang

DIRECTOR
James Cameron

MORE INFORMATION ►  Action; Language; Violence12:15PM8:15PM Action; Language; Violence4:15PM


Poster of The Land Before TimeTRAILER ▶

THE LAND BEFORE TIMEG

Action/Adventure, Family, Drama
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Judith Barsi, Burke Byrnes, Gabriel Damon, Bill Erwin, Pat Hingle

DIRECTOR
Don Bluth

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFBC233:00PM5:00PM7:00PM

 

 

 