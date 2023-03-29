Most read
"Dungeons and Dragons" sequel joins Marquee Pullman 16 lineup
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong peopl
HIS ONLY SON
His Only Son is the first feature-length film chronicling one of the most controversial moments in all of scripture—when the Lord God gave Abraham the ultimate test by commanding him to sacrifice his only son, Isaac, on the mountain of Moriah. Answering age-old questions as to why the Lord would require such a sacrifice, His Only Son profoundly explores mankind's relationship to God and encourages viewers to turn inward and ask: Can your faith still stand when you are asked to give everything?
SPINNING GOLD
What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS? They all rose to their musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry's most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records, the most successful independent record company of all time... Along with a rag tag team of young music lovers, Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever. Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.
HUNTINGTON WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16TRAILER ▶
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVESPG-13SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, Hugh Grant
DIRECTOR
Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Da
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFantasy Action/Violence; Language12:10PM12:40PM3:10PM3:40PM6:10PM6:40PM9:10PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
HIS ONLY SONPG-13Drama
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Nicolas Mouawad, Scot Cooper, Sara Seyed, Luis Fernandez-Gil, Daniel da Silva, Edaan Moskowitz, Ottavio Taddei, Nicolai Perez, Eta Pico
DIRECTOR
David Helling
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Thematic Material; Some Violence12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
SPINNING GOLD RDrama/Musical
2 hr. 17 min.
CAST
Jeremy Jordan, Michelle Monaghan, Jay Pharoah, Lyndsy Fonseca, Dan Fogler, Peyton List, James Wolk, Michael Ian Black, Chris Redd, Jason Isaacs
DIRECTOR
Timothy Scott Bogart
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Material12:05PM3:10PM6:15PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4RAction/Adventure
2 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Ian McShane
DIRECTOR
Chad Stahelski
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DIntense Action; Language; Strong Violence1:10PM1:40PM4:45PM5:15PM8:30PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODSPG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Comedy
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Fulton, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu
DIRECTOR
David F. Sandberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Intense Sequences of Violence and Action12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
65 PG-13SciFi/Fantasy, Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman
DIRECTOR
Scott Beck, Bryan Woods
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Peril; Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence12:00PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
CHAMPIONSPG-13Comedy
2 hr. 03 min.
CAST
Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson, Cheech Marin, Matt Cook
DIRECTOR
Bobby Farrelly
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DCrude Comments; Sexual References; Strong Language12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:30PM TRAILER ▶
SCREAM VI RHorror
2 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courtney Cox
DIRECTOR
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillet
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
CREED IIIPG-13Drama
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia Rashad
DIRECTOR
Michael B. Jordan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Intense Sequences of Violence and Action; Strong Language1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
COCAINE BEAR RSuspense/Thriller/Comedy
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Ray Liotta
DIRECTOR
Elizabeth Banks
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Drug Material; Gory Scenes; Language; Violence1:20PM4:20PM7:15PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
JESUS REVOLUTIONPG-13Drama
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Joel Courtney, Anna Grace Barlow, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Jonathan Roumie, Kelsey Grammer
DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Brent McCorkle
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Some Thematic Material12:05PM3:05PM6:05PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIAPG-13Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 05 min.
CAST
Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors
DIRECTOR
Peyton Reed
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISHPGAnimation
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Olivia Colman, Da'Vine Joy Randolph
DIRECTOR
Joel Crawford
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Mild Language; Rude Humor; Some Rude Material; Some Scary Moments; Violence12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATERPG-13Action/Adventure
3 hr. 12 min.
CAST
Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang
DIRECTOR
James Cameron
MORE INFORMATION ► Action; Language; Violence12:15PM8:15PM Action; Language; Violence4:15PM
TRAILER ▶
THE LAND BEFORE TIMEGAction/Adventure, Family, Drama
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
Judith Barsi, Burke Byrnes, Gabriel Damon, Bill Erwin, Pat Hingle
DIRECTOR
Don Bluth
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFBC233:00PM5:00PM7:00PM