Three New Horror Flicks, "Mafia Mama" open at Marquee Pullman

After the easter weekend success of "Super Kario Brothers," this week brings frightful films and "Mafia Mama." The latter has a woman inherit the controlling interest in the notorious crime syndicate.

MAFIA MAMA

MAFIA MAMMA follows an American woman who inherits her grandfather's mafia empire in Italy. Guided by the firm's trusted consigliere, she hilariously defies everyone's expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family business.

NEFARIOUS

On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a last minute court-ordered psychiatric evaluation. The killer surprises the psychiatrist with his claim that instead of trying to avoid his fate, he is in fact a demon who wants the execution to go forward...and further claims that before their brief time together is over, the doctor will commit three murders of his own.

REINFIELD

Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss, Dracula. After centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

POPE'S EXORCIST

Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, The Pope's Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy's terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.

SWEETWATER

Hall of Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton makes history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract, forever changing how the game of basketball is played.

SUZUME





FLASHBACK --- SELENA

The amazing true story of Selena Quintanilla who in her tragically short life found love and rose to become the queen of Tejano (Tex-Mex) music. Jennifer Lopez gives a star-making performance as Selena, and Edward James Olmos plays the singer’s devoted father. A celebration of the life and music of an enormous talent who captured the hearts of millions. (“I’m looking up at the moon. And I’m dreaming.”) Rated PG





Huntington, WV

MAARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

MAFIA MAMMA R

CAST

DIRECTOR













NEFARIOUS R

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE POPE'S EXORCIST R

CAST

DIRECTOR













RENFIELD R

CAST

DIRECTOR













SWEETWATER PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE PG

CAST

DIRECTOR





AIR R

CAST

DIRECTOR













DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













HIS ONLY SON PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 R

CAST

DIRECTOR









SCREAM VI R

CAST

DIRECTOR













CREED III PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









COCAINE BEAR R

CAST

DIRECTOR









FLASHBACK CINEMA

SUNDAY & WEDNESDAY









SELENA PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









SUZUME (SUBTITLED)

DIRECTOR

SUZUME (DUBBED) PG

Action/Adventure, Comedy1 hr. 41 min.Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci, Alfonso Perugini, Giulio Corso, Alessandro Bressanello, Yonv JosephCatherine HardwickeSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 38 min.Sean Patrick Flanery, Joran Belfi, Tom Ohmer, Glenn Beck, Cameron Arnett, Robert PetersChuck Konzelman, Cary SolomonHorror1 hr. 43 min.Russell Crowe, Franco Nero, Pablo Raybould, River Hawkins, Ryan O'GradyJulius AveryHorror/Comedy1 hr. 33 min.Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Ben SchwartzChris McKayDrama1 hr. 57 min.Everett Osborne, Cary Elwes, Eric Roberts, Richard Dreyfuss, Jeremy Piven, Kevin Pollak, Mike Starr, Robert Ri'chard, Jason Sklar, Gary Clark, Jr.Martin GuiguiAnimation1 hr. 32 min.Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Charlie Day, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles MartinetAaron Horvath, Michael JelenicDrama1 hr. 52 min.Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Gustaf Skarsgård, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Jessica Green, Julius TennonBen AffleckSciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 14 min.Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, Hugh GrantJonathan Goldstein, John Francis DaDrama1 hr. 41 min.Nicolas Mouawad, Scot Cooper, Sara Seyed, Luis Fernandez-Gil, Daniel da Silva, Edaan Moskowitz, Ottavio Taddei, Nicolai Perez, Eta PicoDavid HellingAction/Adventure2 hr. 49 min.Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Ian McShaneChad StahelskiHorror2 hr. 02 min.Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courtney CoxMatt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler GilletDrama1 hr. 57 min.Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia RashadMichael B. JordanSuspense/Thriller/Comedy1 hr. 35 min.Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Ray LiottaElizabeth BanksDrama2 hr. 07 min.Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos, John SedaGregory NavaAnimation/Action/Adventure2 hr. 02 min.Makoto ShinkaiAnimation/Action/Adventure2 hr. 02 min.DIRECTORMakoto Shinkai