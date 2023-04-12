Three New Horror Flicks, "Mafia Mama" open at Marquee Pullman

Most read
MAFIA MAMA
MAFIA MAMMA follows an American woman who inherits her grandfather's mafia empire in Italy. Guided by the firm's trusted consigliere, she hilariously defies everyone's expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family business.
NEFARIOUS
On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a last minute court-ordered psychiatric evaluation. The killer surprises the psychiatrist with his claim that instead of trying to avoid his fate, he is in fact a demon who wants the execution to go forward...and further claims that before their brief time together is over, the doctor will commit three murders of his own.
REINFIELD
Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss, Dracula. After centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.
POPE'S EXORCIST
Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, The Pope's Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy's terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.
SWEETWATER
Hall of Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton makes history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract, forever changing how the game of basketball is played.
SUZUME
FLASHBACK --- SELENA
The amazing true story of Selena Quintanilla who in her tragically short life found love and rose to become the queen of Tejano (Tex-Mex) music. Jennifer Lopez gives a star-making performance as Selena, and Edward James Olmos plays the singer’s devoted father. A celebration of the life and music of an enormous talent who captured the hearts of millions. (“I’m looking up at the moon. And I’m dreaming.”) Rated PG
TRAILER ▶
MAFIA MAMMA RAction/Adventure, Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci, Alfonso Perugini, Giulio Corso, Alessandro Bressanello, Yonv Joseph
DIRECTOR
Catherine Hardwicke
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Sexual Content; Violence1:10PM4:15PM6:40PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
NEFARIOUS RSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Sean Patrick Flanery, Joran Belfi, Tom Ohmer, Glenn Beck, Cameron Arnett, Robert Peters
DIRECTOR
Chuck Konzelman, Cary Solomon
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Violent Content1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
THE POPE'S EXORCIST RHorror
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Russell Crowe, Franco Nero, Pablo Raybould, River Hawkins, Ryan O'Grady
DIRECTOR
Julius Avery
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Nudity; Sexual References; Violence1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
RENFIELD RHorror/Comedy
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz
DIRECTOR
Chris McKay
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language12:10PM2:30PM4:50PM7:10PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
SWEETWATER PG-13Drama
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Everett Osborne, Cary Elwes, Eric Roberts, Richard Dreyfuss, Jeremy Piven, Kevin Pollak, Mike Starr, Robert Ri'chard, Jason Sklar, Gary Clark, Jr.
DIRECTOR
Martin Guigui
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage Including Racial Slurs; Smoking; Violence12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIEPGAnimation
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Charlie Day, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet
DIRECTOR
Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; MildViolence 12:00PM12:30PM1:00PM2:20PM3:15PM4:40PM5:40PM6:30PM7:00PM8:00PM9:30PM 3DAction; Mild Violence3:30PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
AIR RDrama
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Gustaf Skarsgård, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Jessica Green, Julius Tennon
DIRECTOR
Ben Affleck
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVESPG-13SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, Hugh Grant
DIRECTOR
Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Da
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFantasy Action/Violence; Language12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
HIS ONLY SON PG-13Drama
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Nicolas Mouawad, Scot Cooper, Sara Seyed, Luis Fernandez-Gil, Daniel da Silva, Edaan Moskowitz, Ottavio Taddei, Nicolai Perez, Eta Pico
DIRECTOR
David Helling
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Thematic Material; Some Violence12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4RAction/Adventure
2 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Ian McShane
DIRECTOR
Chad Stahelski
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DIntense Action; Language; Strong Violence1:10PM4:45PM8:30PM
TRAILER ▶
SCREAM VI RHorror
2 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courtney Cox
DIRECTOR
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillet
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
CREED III PG-13Drama
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia Rashad
DIRECTOR
Michael B. Jordan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Intense Sequences of Violence and Action; Strong Language1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
COCAINE BEAR RSuspense/Thriller/Comedy
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Ray Liotta
DIRECTOR
Elizabeth Banks
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Drug Material; Gory Scenes; Language; Violence1:20PM9:50PM
FLASHBACK CINEMA SUNDAY & WEDNESDAY
TRAILER ▶
SELENA PGDrama
2 hr. 07 min.
CAST
Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos, John Seda
DIRECTOR
Gregory Nava
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFBC23; Language; Some Thematic Material3:30PM6:45PM
TRAILER ▶
SUZUME (SUBTITLED)Animation/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 02 min.
DIRECTOR
Makoto Shinkai
SUZUME (DUBBED)PGAnimation/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 02 min.
DIRECTOR
Makoto Shinkai
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDUBBED3:50PM6:50PM
