Three New Horror Flicks, "Mafia Mama" open at Marquee Pullman

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, April 12, 2023 - 05:31 Updated 1 day ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Three New Horror Flicks, "Mafia Mama" open at Marquee Pullman

After the easter weekend success of "Super Kario Brothers," this week brings frightful films and "Mafia Mama."  The latter has a woman inherit the controlling interest in the notorious crime syndicate.

Thrillers and horror dominate new arrivals: NEFARIOUS, RENFIELD, POPE'S EXORIST. 

MAFIA MAMA

MAFIA MAMMA follows an American woman who inherits her grandfather's mafia empire in Italy. Guided by the firm's trusted consigliere, she hilariously defies everyone's expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family business.

NEFARIOUS

On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a last minute court-ordered psychiatric evaluation. The killer surprises the psychiatrist with his claim that instead of trying to avoid his fate, he is in fact a demon who wants the execution to go forward...and further claims that before their brief time together is over, the doctor will commit three murders of his own.

REINFIELD

Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss, Dracula. After centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

POPE'S EXORCIST

Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, The Pope's Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy's terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.

 

SWEETWATER

Hall of Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton makes history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract, forever changing how the game of basketball is played.

SUZUME


FLASHBACK  --- SELENA

The amazing true story of Selena Quintanilla who in her tragically short life found love and rose to become the queen of Tejano (Tex-Mex) music. Jennifer Lopez gives a star-making performance as Selena, and Edward James Olmos plays the singer’s devoted father. A celebration of the life and music of an enormous talent who captured the hearts of millions. (“I’m looking up at the moon. And I’m dreaming.”) Rated PG


Huntington, WV

MAARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 

 

Poster of Mafia MammaTRAILER ▶

MAFIA MAMMA  R

Action/Adventure, Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci, Alfonso Perugini, Giulio Corso, Alessandro Bressanello, Yonv Joseph

DIRECTOR
Catherine Hardwicke

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Sexual Content; Violence1:10PM4:15PM6:40PM9:35PM


Poster of NefariousTRAILER ▶

NEFARIOUS   R

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Sean Patrick Flanery, Joran Belfi, Tom Ohmer, Glenn Beck, Cameron Arnett, Robert Peters

DIRECTOR
Chuck Konzelman, Cary Solomon

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Violent Content1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM


Poster of The Pope's ExorcistTRAILER ▶

THE POPE'S EXORCIST     R

Horror
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Russell Crowe, Franco Nero, Pablo Raybould, River Hawkins, Ryan O'Grady

DIRECTOR
Julius Avery

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Nudity; Sexual References; Violence1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:50PM


Poster of RenfieldTRAILER ▶

RENFIELD     R

Horror/Comedy
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz

DIRECTOR
Chris McKay

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language12:10PM2:30PM4:50PM7:10PM9:40PM


Poster of SweetwaterTRAILER ▶

SWEETWATER   PG-13

Drama
1 hr. 57 min.

CAST
Everett Osborne, Cary Elwes, Eric Roberts, Richard Dreyfuss, Jeremy Piven, Kevin Pollak, Mike Starr, Robert Ri'chard, Jason Sklar, Gary Clark, Jr.

DIRECTOR
Martin Guigui

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage Including Racial Slurs; Smoking; Violence12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:35PM


Poster of The Super Mario Bros. MovieTRAILER ▶

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIEPG

Animation
1 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Charlie Day, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet

DIRECTOR
Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; MildViolence 12:00PM12:30PM1:00PM2:20PM3:15PM4:40PM5:40PM6:30PM7:00PM8:00PM9:30PM 3DAction; Mild Violence3:30PM9:30PM
Poster of AirTRAILER ▶

AIR   R

Drama
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Gustaf Skarsgård, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Jessica Green, Julius Tennon

DIRECTOR
Ben Affleck

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM


Honor Among ThievesTRAILER ▶

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVESPG-13

SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, Hugh Grant

DIRECTOR
Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Da

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFantasy Action/Violence; Language12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM9:35PM


Poster of His Only SonTRAILER ▶

HIS ONLY SON   PG-13

Drama
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Nicolas Mouawad, Scot Cooper, Sara Seyed, Luis Fernandez-Gil, Daniel da Silva, Edaan Moskowitz, Ottavio Taddei, Nicolai Perez, Eta Pico

DIRECTOR
David Helling

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Thematic Material; Some Violence12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM


Chapter 4TRAILER ▶

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4R

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Ian McShane

DIRECTOR
Chad Stahelski

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DIntense Action; Language; Strong Violence1:10PM4:45PM8:30PM

Poster of Scream VITRAILER ▶

SCREAM VI  R

Horror
2 hr. 02 min.

CAST
Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courtney Cox

DIRECTOR
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillet

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:45PM


Poster of Creed IIITRAILER ▶

CREED III   PG-13

Drama
1 hr. 57 min.

CAST
Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia Rashad

DIRECTOR
Michael B. Jordan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Intense Sequences of Violence and Action; Strong Language1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM

Poster of Cocaine BearTRAILER ▶

COCAINE BEAR   R

Suspense/Thriller/Comedy
1 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Ray Liotta

DIRECTOR
Elizabeth Banks

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Drug Material; Gory Scenes; Language; Violence1:20PM9:50PM

FLASHBACK CINEMA SUNDAY & WEDNESDAY

Poster of SelenaTRAILER ▶

SELENA    PG

Drama
2 hr. 07 min.

CAST
Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos, John Seda

DIRECTOR
Gregory Nava

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFBC23; Language; Some Thematic Material3:30PM6:45PM

 

 

Poster of Suzume (Subtitled)TRAILER ▶

SUZUME (SUBTITLED)

Animation/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 02 min.

DIRECTOR
Makoto Shinkai

SUZUME (DUBBED)PG

Animation/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 02 min.

DIRECTOR
Makoto Shinkai

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDUBBED3:50PM6:50PM  

MORE INFORMATION ►  

 