Most read
- East Carolina Women Overtake Marshall, 61-43
- Guyandotte Civil War Reenactment
- "God it's Me Margaret," George Forman among New Flicks at Marquee Pullman
- UPDATED TRICON Image Gallery 2013
- IMAGES: Fans Celebrate Asian Pop Culture
- Coal Documentary Among Films That Take Home Appy Awards
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- Huntington Christmas Parade 2012 — Gallery 2
"Evil Dead Rise," "The Covenant" open at Marquee Pullman Square
EVIL DEAD RISE
"Evil Dead Rise" tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.
THE COVENANT
Guy Ritchie's The Covenant follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley's life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first.
CHEVALIER
Inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinettt and her court.
SOMEWHERE IN QUEENS
Leo Russo lives a simple life in Queens, New York with his wife Angela, their shy but talented son "Sticks," and Leo's close-knit network of Italian-American relatives and neighborhood friends. Happy enough working at the family construction business alongside his father and younger brother, Leo lives each week for Sticks' high-school basketball games, never missing a chance to cheer on his only child as he rules the court as a star athlete. When the high-school senior gets a surprising and life-changing opportunity to play basketball in college, Leo jumps at the chance to provide a plan for his future, away from the family construction business. But when sudden heartbreak threatens to derail Sticks, Leo goes to unexpected lengths to keep his son on this new path.
HUNTINGTON WV
MARQUEE CINEMAS PULLMAN SQUARETRAILER ▶
EVIL DEAD RISE RHorror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Neil Fisher
DIRECTOR
Lee Cronin
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DGory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
GUY RITCHIE'S THE COVENANT RAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 03 min.
CAST
Jake Gyllenhaal, Dar Salim, Alexander Ludwig, Antony Starr, Jason Wong, Emily Beecham
DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Violence12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
MAFIA MAMMA RAction/Adventure, Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci, Alfonso Perugini, Giulio Corso, Alessandro Bressanello, Yonv Joseph
DIRECTOR
Catherine Hardwicke
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Sexual Content; Violence9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
NEFARIOUS RSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Sean Patrick Flanery, Joran Belfi, Tom Ohmer, Glenn Beck, Cameron Arnett, Robert Peters
DIRECTOR
Chuck Konzelman, Cary Solomon
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Violent Content1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
THE POPE'S EXORCISTRHorror
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Russell Crowe, Franco Nero, Pablo Raybould, River Hawkins, Ryan O'Grady
DIRECTOR
Julius Avery
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Nudity; Sexual References; Violence1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
RENFIELDRHorror/Comedy
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz
DIRECTOR
Chris McKay
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language12:10PM2:30PM4:50PM7:10PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIEPGAnimation
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Charlie Day, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet
DIRECTOR
Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Mild Violence12:00PM1:00PM2:20PM3:15PM3:30PM4:40PM5:40PM7:00PM8:00PM9:00PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
AIR RDrama
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Gustaf Skarsgård, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Jessica Green, Julius Tennon
DIRECTOR
Ben Affleck
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVESPG-13SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, Hugh Grant
DIRECTOR
Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Da
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFantasy Action/Violence; Language12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4RAction/Adventure
2 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Ian McShane
DIRECTOR
Chad Stahelski
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DIntense Action; Language; Strong Violence1:10PM4:45PM8:30PM
TRAILER ▶
SCREAM VIRHorror
2 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courtney Cox
DIRECTOR
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillet
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
CREED III PG-13Drama
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia Rashad
DIRECTOR
Michael B. Jordan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Intense Sequences of Violence and Action; Strong Language7:00PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATERPG-13Action/Adventure
3 hr. 12 min.
CAST
Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang
DIRECTOR
James Cameron
MORE INFORMATION ► 3DAction; Language; Violence12:15PM4:15PM8:15PM