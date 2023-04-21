"Evil Dead Rise," "The Covenant" open at Marquee Pullman Square

 Friday, April 21, 2023 - 06:54 Updated 6 days ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor

The week after Easter brings a diversity of new films to regional screens. Marquee Pullman Square has four nrew flicks, plus the Sun/Wednesday "Blazing Saddles" flashback.

"Super Mario Brothers" will likely continue at the top spot. Evil Dead Rise, recently pulled from a streaming debut, opens along with Guy Richie's The Covenant. Limited releases Chevalier and Somewhere in Queens.

EVIL DEAD RISE

"Evil Dead Rise" tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

THE COVENANT

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley's life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first.

CHEVALIER

Inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinettt and her court.


SOMEWHERE IN QUEENS

Leo Russo lives a simple life in Queens, New York with his wife Angela, their shy but talented son "Sticks," and Leo's close-knit network of Italian-American relatives and neighborhood friends. Happy enough working at the family construction business alongside his father and younger brother, Leo lives each week for Sticks' high-school basketball games, never missing a chance to cheer on his only child as he rules the court as a star athlete. When the high-school senior gets a surprising and life-changing opportunity to play basketball in college, Leo jumps at the chance to provide a plan for his future, away from the family construction business. But when sudden heartbreak threatens to derail Sticks, Leo goes to unexpected lengths to keep his son on this new path.

 

