"Evil Dead Rise," "The Covenant" open at Marquee Pullman Square

"Super Mario Brothers" will likely continue at the top spot. Evil Dead Rise, recently pulled from a streaming debut, opens along with Guy Richie's The Covenant. Limited releases Chevalier and Somewhere in Queens.

The week after Easter brings a diversity of new films to regional screens. Marquee Pullman Square has four nrew flicks, plus the Sun/Wednesday "Blazing Saddles" flashback.

EVIL DEAD RISE

"Evil Dead Rise" tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

THE COVENANT

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley's life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first.

CHEVALIER

Inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinettt and her court.





SOMEWHERE IN QUEENS

Leo Russo lives a simple life in Queens, New York with his wife Angela, their shy but talented son "Sticks," and Leo's close-knit network of Italian-American relatives and neighborhood friends. Happy enough working at the family construction business alongside his father and younger brother, Leo lives each week for Sticks' high-school basketball games, never missing a chance to cheer on his only child as he rules the court as a star athlete. When the high-school senior gets a surprising and life-changing opportunity to play basketball in college, Leo jumps at the chance to provide a plan for his future, away from the family construction business. But when sudden heartbreak threatens to derail Sticks, Leo goes to unexpected lengths to keep his son on this new path.

HUNTINGTON WV

MARQUEE CINEMAS PULLMAN SQUARE

EVIL DEAD RISE R

CAST

DIRECTOR









GUY RITCHIE'S THE COVENANT R

CAST

DIRECTOR









MAFIA MAMMA R

CAST

DIRECTOR









NEFARIOUS R

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE POPE'S EXORCIST R

CAST

DIRECTOR









RENFIELD R

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









AIR R

CAST

DIRECTOR









DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 R

CAST

DIRECTOR













SCREAM VI R

CAST

DIRECTOR









CREED III PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

Horror1 hr. 36 min.Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Neil FisherLee CroninAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 03 min.Jake Gyllenhaal, Dar Salim, Alexander Ludwig, Antony Starr, Jason Wong, Emily BeechamGuy RitchieAction/Adventure, Comedy1 hr. 41 min.Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci, Alfonso Perugini, Giulio Corso, Alessandro Bressanello, Yonv JosephCatherine HardwickeSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 38 min.Sean Patrick Flanery, Joran Belfi, Tom Ohmer, Glenn Beck, Cameron Arnett, Robert PetersChuck Konzelman, Cary SolomonHorror1 hr. 43 min.Russell Crowe, Franco Nero, Pablo Raybould, River Hawkins, Ryan O'GradyJulius AveryHorror/Comedy1 hr. 33 min.Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Ben SchwartzChris McKayAnimation1 hr. 32 min.Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Charlie Day, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles MartinetAaron Horvath, Michael JelenicDrama1 hr. 52 min.Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Gustaf Skarsgård, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Jessica Green, Julius TennonBen AffleckSciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 14 min.Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, Hugh GrantJonathan Goldstein, John Francis DaAction/Adventure2 hr. 49 min.Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Ian McShaneChad StahelskiHorror2 hr. 02 min.Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courtney CoxMatt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler GilletDrama1 hr. 57 min.Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia RashadMichael B. JordanAction/Adventure3 hr. 12 min.Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Stephen LangJames Cameron