Transformers, Bogeyman Sequals Debut

Super Summer 2023 add Transformers and Bogeyman to Line Up

TRANSFORMERS

RISE OF THE BEAST

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer - the Maximals - to the existing battle for Earth.

BOGEYMAN

High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren't getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

SPIDERMAN ACROSS THE SPIDERVERSE

An epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.