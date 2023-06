Faster than Speeding Bullets, "The Flash" premieres; Flashback: Back to the Future

"Superman The Movie" in the 1970s kicked off the special effects laden "Super Hero" genre. One of the DC Universe's vets, The Flash, finallyy gets a chance to run on his own.

THE FLASH

Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to.

ELEMENTAL

"Elemental" is an original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about their world.





JUNE 30

INDIANA JONES Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic "Indiana Jones" franchise, which is directed by James Mangold ("Ford v Ferrari," "Logan").