"No Hard Feelings," Asteroid City" Open Friday at Marquee Pullman

Summer's here and cinemas are touting "Barbie," Indiana Jones and the first of a Mission Impossible two parter. This week, its Astroid City and No Hard Feelings are added to the lineup.

ASTEROID CITY

ASTEROID CITY takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

NO HARD FEELINGS

Maddie thinks she's found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected.