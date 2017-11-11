FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington

Honing on the "exceptional" time in Huntington, we revisit the excitement that came from the filming and premiere of "We Are Marshall." Likely, you will recognize some locally "famous" people in these pictures, as well as the movie stars.

We also have a few shots from the shooting of a scene at the Greyhound Bus Station, which was not shown in the final cut.

Some of the photos include interior ones from the Keith Albee where the night of the plane crash scene was filmed.

Another was shot at Hodges Hall, which has since been demolished.

Aside from the "extras" in period clothing, you will catch Fourth Avenue "altered" ...