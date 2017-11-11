Most read
FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 18:56 Story and Photos by Tony Rutherford
We also have a few shots from the shooting of a scene at the Greyhound Bus Station, which was not shown in the final cut.
Some of the photos include interior ones from the Keith Albee where the night of the plane crash scene was filmed.
Another was shot at Hodges Hall, which has since been demolished.
Aside from the "extras" in period clothing, you will catch Fourth Avenue "altered" ...