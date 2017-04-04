Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You

"Pippin" and the Banff Mountain Film Festival grace Huntington's jewel, the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center this week. The Keith continues its fund raiser to "restore" the Thomas Lamb theater to the way it was in 1928 when it opened. The campaigns current highlight --- renovating the seats.

Illustrating the vital necessity of continued preservation and restoration, just compare photos. The Keith's "sister" theater in Flushing, NY has been declared a landmark, but sadly for 30 years has endured demolition by neglect. Plans again have been green lighted for a mixed use high rise that preserves only the RKO Keith's lobby, although the auditorium is not beyond restoration. It's 85th anniversary was Christmas Day. (See Flushing RKO at end of gallery) It's again on the countdown for demolition, but the condo project appears to have fund raising issues, so it still sits and decays.

Fortunately, Huntington's Keith has stayed in operation and donations such as $700,000 roof kept the elements from destroying this "temple of amusement" from the past.

As you move through the gallery, pictures illustrate proposed "before/after" renderings of the Keith Albee (Huntington) interior, and the gallery shifts to examples of still needed restoration areas, such as the dressing rooms and electrical board.

Finally, the gallery displays spacious photos of the theater and flashes back to the festivities of the "gala" as we follow "flapper" Elsa and other guests through the Great Gatsby era celebrating the Keith Albee's opening ... and pointing potential donors to wonders that come from restorations yet to come.

For more information call Media Promotion Enterprises at 304-697-4222 or http://concerts.mpe-entertainment.com/1928-keith-albee-gala-the-orpheum-...

(To express contempt for the RKO Flushing conditions and proposed non-restoration, email: info@melindakatz.com., or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/220242754654213)